Colorado Edition: The search for affordable accessible housing, and Aurora PD pledges to bring more women into the force
On this episode of Colorado Edition, affordable housing is even more elusive for Coloradans with disabilities and KUNC’s investigative reporter Robyn Vincent looks at the challenges many are facing. Plus a conversation with officials from Aurora’s Police Department about how they plan to increase female recruitment.
Featured Segments
It’s even harder to find affordable housing for Coloradans with disabilities: Finding affordable housing in Colorado has become a major challenge. It’s even more difficult finding housing that’s accessible for people with physical disabilities. Residents at an apartment complex in Greeley are experiencing this firsthand. KUNC investigative reporter Robyn Vincent says their struggles capture a larger crisis.
There aren't many women on Aurora’s police force. They’re trying to change that: The Aurora Police Department is the latest Colorado law enforcement agency to sign onto the “30 by 30” pledge. The national initiative aims to increase the number of women recruits to 30 percent of new officer classes by 2030. Currently, the Aurora department's staff is only 10 to 11 percent women. The national average is 12 percent. KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carrol spoke with the Aurora Police Department’s Maria Cortez and Faith Goodrich to find out how the department plans to meet their "30 by 30" pledge.
Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted and produced by Beau Baker.
Thanks to KUNC news director Sean Corcoran for newsroom guidance. Web was edited by our digital producer Natalie Skowlund.
The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!
Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.