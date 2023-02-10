© 2023
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: The search for affordable accessible housing, and Aurora PD pledges to bring more women into the force

By Beau Baker
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST
Deb_Walters.jpg
Robyn Vincent
/
KUNC
Deb Walters has lived at Hope Apartments for nearly 30 years. It has all the accessibility features she needs, such as a roll-in shower and remote-control front door. When she learned in December that she may have to move out, the first thing she felt was fear, "because there's nowhere to move."

On this episode of Colorado Edition, affordable housing is even more elusive for Coloradans with disabilities and KUNC’s investigative reporter Robyn Vincent looks at the challenges many are facing. Plus a conversation with officials from Aurora’s Police Department about how they plan to increase female recruitment.

Featured Segments

It’s even harder to find affordable housing for Coloradans with disabilities: Finding affordable housing in Colorado has become a major challenge. It’s even more difficult finding housing that’s accessible for people with physical disabilities. Residents at an apartment complex in Greeley are experiencing this firsthand. KUNC investigative reporter Robyn Vincent says their struggles capture a larger crisis.

Deb_Walters.jpg
News
Physically disabled Coloradans face disproportionate struggles amid affordable housing shortage
Robyn Vincent
Residents with disabilities who live at an apartment complex in Greeley are on edge. They may soon have to move out, but "there's nowhere to go."

There aren't many women on Aurora’s police force. They’re trying to change that: The Aurora Police Department is the latest Colorado law enforcement agency to sign onto the “30 by 30” pledge. The national initiative aims to increase the number of women recruits to 30 percent of new officer classes by 2030. Currently, the Aurora department's staff is only 10 to 11 percent women. The national average is 12 percent. KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carrol spoke with the Aurora Police Department’s Maria Cortez and Faith Goodrich to find out how the department plans to meet their "30 by 30" pledge.

aurora_police_badge.jpg
News
Aurora PD joins the 30x30 Initiative to increase the number of women in law enforcement
Nikole Robinson Carroll
The Aurora Police Department is the latest Colorado law enforcement agency to sign on to the 30x30 Initiative. The goal is to increase recruitment of women on police forces to 30% by 2030. Currently, about 10% of Aurora PD's staff are women.

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted and produced by Beau Baker.
Thanks to KUNC news director Sean Corcoran for newsroom guidance. Web was edited by our digital producer Natalie Skowlund.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

